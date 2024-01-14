Staffordshire hit with 48-hour snow warning with 'showers' predicted by forecasters

This morning, the Met Office issued the yellow warning, which runs from midnight on Wednesday to 11.58pm on Thursday, describing "frequent snow showers" over the two days and also covers neighbouring Shropshire and Derbyshire.

"Snow showers are likely to continue during Wednesday night and well into Thursday," forecasters said.

"Whilst accumulations will vary due to the nature of showers, 2-5cm of snow is expected in many places. Where showers become more organised, there is a chance some low-lying areas could see 10cm in a few hours."

Temperatures this week are forecast to reach 2C (35.6F) on Wednesday and 4C (39.2F) on Thursday, with overnight lows of -3C (26.6F).

The warning also covers much of Scotland - which is expected to receive the heaviest and most frequent snow showers starting earlier in the week, Northern Ireland, north west England and Wales from Anglesey down to Pembrokeshire.

The Met Office warns of travel disruption, saying that there is a "slight chance of snow-covered roads leading to stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel".

Experts have also warned drivers to be prepared for hazardous conditions, urging them to plan routes, check for delays and road closures, and leaving more time to prepare and check vehicles.

The Met Office added: "People cope better when they have prepared in advance for the risk of power cuts or being cut off from services and amenities due to the snow. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."