Christmas tree recycling dates and information for Wolverhampton and Black Country residents

Some councils and organisations across the region are offering Christmas tree collection services where real fir trees can be left by the owner's recycling bin, to be collected and then composted.

Trees that are being collected must be free of all decorations such as tinsel and baubles – councils have advised that trees with decorations still on them will not be collected as they will 'contaminate' the composting process.

Below is some advice from local councils on what to do with your real Christmas tree:

Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton residents have the option to book a slot with Wolverhampton Council for their trees to be collected from January 8 to 19. Booking a slot is free and slots are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Waste collection teams will be working across the city from Monday to Friday to pick up booked tree collections placed next to residents' recycling bin by 6.30am.

They advise residents that if the tree is not collected on the day specified, they will return within two days. They advise residents to leave the tree out in the meantime.

For more information and to book a slot, visit wolverhampton.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/christmas-tree-collection.

Compton Care will also be helping residents recycle their real fir trees in some areas of Wolverhampton from January 6 to 10. The charity asks for a donation of £12 which goes towards its volunteers, carers, and those who rely on Compton Care's services.

Those wanting to make use of the service can check if their postcode is included by typing it in on Compton Care's website.

The trees will be collected by volunteers from C&W Commercials, Green Co Tree & Hedge Specialists and Wolverhampton Tree Services before being shredded and turned into biofuel.

More information on Compton Care can be found at comptoncare.org.uk/support-us/treecycling-2024/, by emailing fundraising@comptoncare.org.uk or calling 0300 323 0250.

Walsall

Walsall Council has advised that real trees can be chopped up and put into brown garden waste bins. Alternatively, they can be taken to the local waste centre with an appointment.

Compton Care will be helping residents recycle their real fir trees in some areas of Walsall from January 6 to 10. The charity asks for a donation of £12 which goes towards its volunteers, carers, and those who rely on Compton Care's services.

The postcodes that Compton Care will visit to collect trees are WS2, 3, 6 and 10. Those wanting to make use of the service can check if their postcode is included by typing it in on Compton Care's website.

Dudley

Compton Care will be helping residents recycle their real fir trees in some areas of Dudley from January 6 to 10. The charity asks for a donation of £12.

Compton Care will be visiting postcodes in DY3. Those wanting to make use of the service can check if their postcode is included by typing it in on Compton Care's website.

Sandwell

Sandwell Council has advised residents to chop up their real Christmas trees and put them in their brown garden waste bin if they have one, after removing all decorations.

Alternatively, real trees can be taken to the Oldbury household recycling centre in Shidas Lane.