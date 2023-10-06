Weekend weather to be 'unseasonably warm' for Wolverhampton, Black Country and Staffordshire

Warm weather at Walsall Arboretum

Parts of the UK could even be as hot as Ibiza, while the West Midlands is expected to reach up to 25C (77F) on Sunday.

After a drizzly week, the Met Office has predicted that the weather across Wolverhampton, the Black Country and Staffordshire will stay mostly dry and "pleasantly warm" from Friday to Monday.

To start off the sunny weekend, Friday will see temperatures in Wolverhampton reach up to 19C (66.2F), with lows of 13C (55.4F). It will be fairly cloudy at first, but become brighter with sunny spells by lunchtime.

During the afternoon, it will be a little breezy but stay dry and warm.

Saturday will be warmer still, reaching 16C (60.8F) by 10am, and highs of 21C (69.8F) in the afternoon and lows of 12C (53.6F) later in the evening. Sunday will be similar, with highs of 20C (68F) by the late afternoon and lows of 12C. The weekend will be staying dry with plenty of sunshine, but fog and mist first thing in the morning.

Cannock will be a little cloudier over the weekend but temperatures will remain warm, reaching highs of 19C and lows of 13C on Friday, highs of 21C (and lows of 12C on Saturday, and highs of 20C and lows of 13C on Sunday.

Staffordshire will be slightly more overcast, with light rain and dark clouds on Friday, highs of 18C (64.4F) and lows of 13C. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs of 20C and lows of 12C. Sunday will continue to be cloudy, with highs of 19C and lows of 13C.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell gave an overview of the forecast for the West Midlands this weekend: "The next few days are set to turn warmer.

"Tomorrow, across the West Midlands, there will still be a mix between clouds and potentially the odd spot of rain in the morning. Come afternoon, though, the sky should be brighter – a sign of things to come as we go into the weekend. So temperatures will be similar to today.

"The weekend is looking dry, a bit of cloud might come and go at times, but decent sunshine all around. The temperature will get gradually higher day on day, with highs of 23C (73.4F) on Saturday, and highs of 25C (77F) on Sunday.

"This time of year should be around 17C (62.6F), so we're a good five to eight degrees higher than normal.