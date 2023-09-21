Firefighters return home to West Midlands after joining Morocco quake rescue efforts

The seven members of the UKISAR team with fire chief officer Wayne Brown

West Midlands Fire Service announced yesterday that the UK International Search and Rescue team, landed safely at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday following their mission to Morocco.

The team, which consisted of seven West Midlands Fire Service firefighters volunteered for a mission to Morocco on Sunday, September 10, to assist in a rescue effort following the devastating earthquake.

The seven heroes were among 60 fire service personnel from around the UK to be deployed to the country after it was hit by a 6.8 magnitude quake on September 8.

Wayne Brown, WMFS's chief fire officer, said: "We are proud to have once again answered the call for help after the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

"Firefighters and staff from WMFS were part of the 60-strong team that was deployed, undertaking a number of tasks to support Moroccan agencies."

During the deployment, the team conducted several missions, including searches in remote areas across the Atlas Mountains, reporting back humanitarian needs assessments conducting aerial searches, and administering first aid to those in need.

Mr Brown continued: "Once again, we were taken aback by the kindness shown to our volunteers, who acted professionally and diligently in what was our third deployment this year after we supported missions in Turkey and Malawi.

"Our thanks also go out to those running the Incident Room at our Headquarters, who provided vital logistical and support work.