Flash floods cause major delays on A41 leading out of Wolverhampton

By Sunil Midda

A main road leading out of Wolverhampton was flooded on Sunday after torrential rain caused delays and disruption to routes across the region.

A41 Holyhead Road flooded on Sunday. Photo: @IronbridgeAAC
A41 Holyhead Road flooded on Sunday. Photo: @IronbridgeAAC

The A41 Holyhead Road, Wolverhampton, is one of the main routes out of the city heading towards the M54, or one of the main roads into the city if coming from the opposite direction.

But drivers on Sunday had to decide whether to potentially risk damaging their vehicle by driving through deep flooding as heavy rain caused large puddles and deep floods to roads across the West Midlands.

One driver snapped a photo of the flood, expressing their anger, saying: "Well this was the A41 (a main route out of Wolvo for those that don’t know it) on Sunday afternoon again… No drainage at all and every time a lot of rain it’s not passable unless in a 4x4 or van."

A41 Holyhead Road flooded on Sunday. Photo: @IronbridgeAAC

The lack of drainage according to the driver was the issue, and ironically, the flooding was right by signage of a cafe called 'Lakeside Cafe', with the flood looking like a mini-lake.

Torrential rain over the weekend caused major disruption, with bus services affected, flash flooding, and many roads deemed impassable.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

