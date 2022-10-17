CANNOCK COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 15/10/2022 Community Open day at Axil Integrated Services in Cannock which had thunderstorm fire . From 10-12.30, my colleagues will be on site for anyone who wishes to have a tour and ask any questions about the waste facility. Pictured, MD Edward Pigg talks with residents..

More than 40 firefighters tackled the incident at Axil Integrated Services at Cannock Industrial Centre, in Walkmill Lane, Bridgtown, after materials in the yard erupted into flames and smoke on September 5 following a thunderstorm.

Bosses told residents attending its community open day that packaging containing traces of quick lime had absorbed moisture which then caused the chemical to warm up and ignite.

Families in neighbouring Hayling Close were among those to flee their homes as the heat spread causing aerosol cans being stored in the yard to explode in the air.

On Saturday bosses threw open the gates to host an open day for neighbours to tour the facilities, get an update about the investigation and the efforts to minimise problems after some said they were left feeling scared and wanted to move out of their homes some owned by Walsall Housing Group(WHG).

Some of the visitors at Axil Integrated Services open day in Cannock

Axil's managing director Edward Pigg told visitors: "The chemical involved was quick lime also called calcium oxide. We suspect that there was some contaminated packaging which absorbed moisture. It got warm and the heat had nowhere to escape to so it ignited.

"We have acted quickly to exclude quick lime from the site and the producer. That item was in the despatch bay and was due to leave the site on the day of the fire. And excluded items containing lithium-ion or li-ion batteries which are found in vapes and laptops.

Edward Pigg with residents

"We have since reviewed a lot of the products that we handle and made changes. Changes include storing some items indoors due to what's happened."

"We have nothing to hide here. Bear in mind that we can minimise risks, but we can't eliminate them," he added.

He also said that excluding products would "absolutely" affect profits.

Outdoor storage area

"The impact is negative. We are a business. It's not a significant impact. After reviewing the situation, it was the right thing to do."

Among the residents calling in were Sarah Robson and Rhys Gallear, of Hayling Close, both 25. Miss Robson said: "We're happy they aren't taking in anymore of the chemical that caused the fire and are some things inside and moving the flammables away."

Mr Gallear added: "Axil have gone to more lengths than was needed. It was good of them to invite us in."

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 05/09/2022 Fire at a storage depot , Cannock Industrial estate, Walkmill lane , Cannock. Pictured , The residents of Haling Way were evacuated as their home were only a few feet away from the fire..

Gas cannisters such as this rained down on nearby roads

Other residents asked about occasional 'varnish' smells which Mr Pigg replied may be linked to other businesses in the park along with complaints about lorries honking horns.

Axil handles a range of materials including toiletries, medical waste, gas cyclinders, chocolate and electrical goods.

Residents collected the cannisters that landed outside their homes