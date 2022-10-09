Birds to be culled after more cases of avian flu confirmed in Staffordshire

Health workers take a blood sample from a chicken

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in captive birds on October 7 at premises near Cheddleton in the Staffordshire Moorlands.

Officers from the Animal and Plant Health Agency declared a 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone around the premises and confirmed all birds will be humanely culled.

Poultry and bird keepers in Staffordshire have been advised to keep their birds housed after a case was found in Audley.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council said: “As we head towards the winter months and the migration of birds, good biosecurity is an essential defence against avian flu and is key to limiting its spread.

"Whether an outbreak occurs in pet birds, a backyard flock, or a commercial flock, the same disease control measures apply and the same impacts on bird keepers and trade in poultry occurs.

"It’s really important that people follow the rules, maintain good biosecurity and look out for signs of the disease.

“If anyone has any concerns or needs further information, they should contact our Animal Health team or if they have concerns regarding a wild bird, they need to contact the Defra helpline on 03000 200 301.”

Birds were found in Mary Stevens Park, and barriers were installed blocking off pathways and play areas this week.