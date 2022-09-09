Notification Settings

Sudden downpour floods busy Kingswinford road in just 10 minutes

By Nathan Rowe

A sudden downpour has flooded a busy road in Kingswinford.

High Street, Wall Heath, Kingswinford

Clear skies turned grey at around 4pm on Friday before a sudden downpour swept across the West Midlands.

Soon after the rain started, High Street in Wall Heath was swamped, with images showing the road outside the Horse & Jockey, just before the roundabout, completely flooded.

Helen Carter was in the area at the time and snapped a picture shortly after the rain started.

She said that within 10 minutes of the rain starting, the road was flooded.

Also nearby to the flooding are Wall Heath Tandoori, Village Fish & Chips and The Prince Albert Hotel.

People flocked to social media to report the flood, with some choosing to see the lighter side.

One person joked that "at least it covers the massive potholes", while another described hearing loud thunder just before the sudden downpour.

