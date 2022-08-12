Drought declared for parts of England after driest summer for 50 years

Summer weather Aug 12th 2022

A drought has been declared for parts of England following the driest summer for 50 years – but the West Midlands has escaped measures for now.

The National Drought Group has placed the East Midlands into an official drought, along with parts of the South West, southern and central England.

The West Midlands is not on the list –but sources from the Environment Agency suggest it is likely to be added in late August, along with Yorkshire.

A change into a drought area could lead to more measures such as hosepipe bans, however, the Environment Agency has reassured the public that essential water supplies are safe.

The NDG is made up of representatives from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), water companies, the Environment Agency (EA), the National Farmers' Union (NFU), Natural England, Consumer Council for Water, water services regulator Ofwat, Water UK and the Drinking Water Inspectorate, as well as the Angling Trust and the Rivers Trust.

At a meeting earlier this summer, it moved most of England into "prolonged dry weather" status, the first of four stages used to describe its response.

Eight of 14 areas designated by the EA have now moved to "drought", the second stage, including the East Midlands, Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

Water minister Steve Double said action was already being taken by the Government, the EA and others to manage the impacts.

"All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies", he said. "We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed."

The most recent EA data showed rainfall totals for August have ranged from 12 per cent of the long-term average in north east England to zero per cent in south east and south west England. Meanwhile, river flow data revealed almost 90 per cent of measuring sites were showing below normal readings, with 29 per cent classed as "exceptionally low".

Levels serving Severn Trent are currently at around 58 per cent capacity. Any drought measures for our region would make the first official steps in 27 years.

Four water companies, Welsh Water, Southern Water, Thames Water, and South East Water have so far all imposed hosepipe bans, while Yorkshire Water has announced a ban will start on August 26.

The heat and dry conditions have also taken their toll on agriculture.

According to the NFU, crops such as sugar beet and maize are showing signs of stress from a lack of rain, while crops relying on irrigation, such as field vegetables and potatoes, are also facing problems.

NFU deputy president Tom Bradshaw said the situation was "hugely challenging" for farmers who were facing running out of irrigation water and having to use winter feed for animals because of a lack of grass.

The NFU also said "tinder dry" standing crops and parched grass posed a huge risk of fires spreading.

Mark Hardingham, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council, said: "While we are likely to see more wildfires due to the current conditions, it is impossible to say whether this will be more than when the country experienced 40-degree temperatures.

"The bigger risk at the moment is a combination of temperature and wind speed, which will contribute to fire spread and makes incidents harder to manage and extinguish."