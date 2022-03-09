Walsall canal death: Renewed calls for safety improvements after death of boy, 4

Tributes have been left near the canal

Madiba Diaby died in hospital after falling into the Wyrley and Essington Canal off Razorbill Way in Harden, Walsall, on Friday afternoon despite efforts to save him.

Since then campaigners and some householders living near the scene have renewed calls for safety improvements, such as extending the metal fence between two play areas situated at either end of the street.

Blakenall ward representative Councillor Pete Smith said: "The community is still taking in the tragedy and the implications of what happened resulting in an understandable call for fencing.

"As a local councillor I have to say that some residents have been making the point for fencing to be installed while others, particularly those in Razorbill Way, say that they want to keep the open aspect of the canal.

"The first thing we need to do is establish who owns this piece of land, what action can be taken if any, and whether such action would require planning permission.

"Children living on the rest of the estate can access the street. Any child when in the play area next to Razorbill Way can potentially have an accident in the canal.

"There also needs to be some residents' consultation carried out as quickly as possible so that we can get a consensus of opinion.

"Rather than an unattractive six-foot high blue fence, we may need to have compromise and look at something that is more aesthetically pleasing and acceptable to the residents living closest to the canal while creating extra protection for our youngest children."

Madiba Diaby died after falling into the canal at Razorbill Way

Several householders in Razorbill Way told the Express & Star that while they valued the open views across the waterway and Swannies Field, they were in favour of a low fence on the grass verge to prevent young children from wandering too close.

A mother, who did not want to be named, said: "We understand why there is a call for a fence due to the tragic incident.

"But we wouldn't want a huge fence and you can see that part of the verge is covered with vegetation in any case with thorny and prickly plants which is a natural barrier."

Maryam Asraf, 29, who recently moved into the street, said: "I would want a fence put in especially to protect the small kids. We have got play areas at either end of the street. Something should be done."

Melody Muzfa, 45, a nurse, said: "It's so sad what's happened. Maybe if they extended the fence from the play area near where Madiba fell in to a bit further along the street, that would help."