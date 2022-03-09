Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall canal death: Renewed calls for safety improvements after death of boy, 4

By Deborah HardimanWalsallEnvironmentPublished:

The tragic death of a four-year-old boy who fell into a canal near two play areas has prompted calls for a rethink on fencing by the water.

Tributes have been left near the canal
Tributes have been left near the canal

Madiba Diaby died in hospital after falling into the Wyrley and Essington Canal off Razorbill Way in Harden, Walsall, on Friday afternoon despite efforts to save him.

Since then campaigners and some householders living near the scene have renewed calls for safety improvements, such as extending the metal fence between two play areas situated at either end of the street.

Blakenall ward representative Councillor Pete Smith said: "The community is still taking in the tragedy and the implications of what happened resulting in an understandable call for fencing.

"As a local councillor I have to say that some residents have been making the point for fencing to be installed while others, particularly those in Razorbill Way, say that they want to keep the open aspect of the canal.

"The first thing we need to do is establish who owns this piece of land, what action can be taken if any, and whether such action would require planning permission.

"Children living on the rest of the estate can access the street. Any child when in the play area next to Razorbill Way can potentially have an accident in the canal.

"There also needs to be some residents' consultation carried out as quickly as possible so that we can get a consensus of opinion.

"Rather than an unattractive six-foot high blue fence, we may need to have compromise and look at something that is more aesthetically pleasing and acceptable to the residents living closest to the canal while creating extra protection for our youngest children."

Madiba Diaby died after falling into the canal at Razorbill Way

Several householders in Razorbill Way told the Express & Star that while they valued the open views across the waterway and Swannies Field, they were in favour of a low fence on the grass verge to prevent young children from wandering too close.

A mother, who did not want to be named, said: "We understand why there is a call for a fence due to the tragic incident.

"But we wouldn't want a huge fence and you can see that part of the verge is covered with vegetation in any case with thorny and prickly plants which is a natural barrier."

Maryam Asraf, 29, who recently moved into the street, said: "I would want a fence put in especially to protect the small kids. We have got play areas at either end of the street. Something should be done."

Melody Muzfa, 45, a nurse, said: "It's so sad what's happened. Maybe if they extended the fence from the play area near where Madiba fell in to a bit further along the street, that would help."

Another householder, who did not want to be named, added: "The neighbours say a low metal fence is acceptable. We also have concerns about maintenance."

Environment
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News