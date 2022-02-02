Notification Settings

Unlocking the Severn film premiere charts environmental success

By Sue AustinBewdleyEnvironmentPublished:

The premiere of a film which charts the work to unlock the length of the River Severn for migratory fish like shad, will be held later this month.

An exhibition about the project
'Unlocking the Severn' is the film that looks at the project of the same name launched in 2018 to return shad to the length of the river.

Since the beginning, those involved in the project have been working with award-winning film-maker Nina Constable and broadcaster Monty Halls to document the progress in working towards the goal.

A spokesman for the project, which includes the Canal River Trust, Severn Rivers Trust, Environment Agency and Natural England said: "Now, we enter the final year of our project, eagerly anticipating this year’s historic shad run, with 158 miles of river habitat finally unlocked, we are thrilled to present the completed documentary that tells our project’s story."

The film will be hosted online on Zoom at 7.30pm on February 16, followed by a question and answer event. The discussion and Q+A must be booked in advance to attend via eventbrite.co.uk/e/documentary-film-premiere-discussion-and-qa-tickets-256711339527

The public film premiere will take place on YouTube at 7.45pm.

