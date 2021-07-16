Rainy days are over, so lie back and relax in the sunshine

It’s a great day for a walk – or to simply lie back and eat your chips.

Robert Edwards enjoys his lunch break in the sunshine and a bag of chips on a wooden bench in the beautiful Priory Park, Dudley
Robert Edwards enjoys his lunch break in the sunshine and a bag of chips on a wooden bench in the beautiful Priory Park, Dudley

Parks and attractions are being bathed in summer sunshine – and the good news is that it is likely to stay that way for the next week.

Temperatures in Sunday are expected to top 27C in many places and it will stay warm until a possible break down in the heatwave at the end of next week.

Sarah Roberts and daughter Harriet enjoy an ice cream in Wolverhampton’s West Park
Walking in the flowers in Cannock Park
Enjoying Cannock Chase Visitor Centre are Emily Bradley with her son Freddie, aged 2, Kirstie Bradley with her eleven month old daughter Lily-Mae, and Alfie the dog, all from Great Wyrley.

The bright weather comes after an unsettled spell that has brought torrential rain showers for those unlucky enough to be caught in them.

Figures released today reveal that rainfall for the West Midlands in July has been at average levels despite the storms.

Met Office meteorologists said the recent deluge was due to the jet stream being further south than usual, meaning there were extended periods of low pressure in which rain is likely.

Riding across Cannock Chase
West Park, Wolverhampton

The jet stream has now moved northwards, which has allowed the hot air in.

Alex Burkill, of the Met Office, said: “Until July 13, the UK had had 55 per cent of its average July rainfall so it’s a bit wetter than average, but not significantly so. But we should see more fine, sunny weather around for the end of July and into August.”

