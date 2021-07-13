Mayors and leaders call for 'power shift' to help race to net zero

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street is due to address today's conference in Birmingham

The politicians – including West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and London Mayor Sadiq Khan – want greater devolution from Whitehall to the regions to help them deliver net zero.

They claim a move to a green economy would create almost 500,000 jobs in 'retrofit' alone, including more than 40,000 in the West Midlands.

The call was due to be made at an international climate change summit in Birmingham on Tuesday, which was expected to feature speeches from Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng MP and Alok Sharma MP, the president-elect of COP26.

Mr Street said: “Climate change is a global emergency, and we know that every region and city across the world is going to have to play their part in tackling it.

"Here in the UK, the Government has set out ambitious targets to achieve net zero by 2050, and we want the West Midlands to play its part in that by meeting our net zero target by 2041.

"As part of our #WM2041 net zero plans we’re already delivering practical change – from decarbonised transport and energy system solutions, to state-of-the-art battery technology and zero-carbon building techniques.

"Now, alongside other UK leaders, we’re asking ministers to give us the powers and the funding to do more. We want to work hand-in-glove with Government to accelerate the drive to Net Zero."

Councillor Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s leader, said: “Climate change represents a significant strategic risk to Shropshire and to the delivery of the full range of council services.

“Although the council’s own operations account for only around one per cent of Shropshire’s carbon footprint, we’re working in partnership with many local businesses and communities to develop a wide range of carbon management projects and initiatives which will help them to reduce their contribution to the carbon footprint of the wider county, as well as ‘leading by example’ by improving our own performance.”

The leaders have called for "urgent" policy changes, including a long-term plan for the decarbonisation of new and existing buildings and homes, greener transport and new reporting requirements on emissions.