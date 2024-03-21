Students explore next steps at one of the region’s largest progression fayres

Students from NSCG Newcastle College and NSCG Stafford College, part of the Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), attended an annual ‘Next Steps’ Fayre at Newcastle College’s Knutton Lane campus on Tuesday.

Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) were delighted to welcome representatives from 49 universities from across the UK.

Learners were able to browse stalls, discuss degree options, gather information and access talks on a broad range of subjects.

The subject specific sessions were complemented by a series of practical workshops to help demystify the university application process including writing a compelling personal statement and preparing for interviews, preparing portfolios for creative courses, the UCAS process and managing finance.

Talks from employers such as Dell, Siemens and TMT Stoke enabled students to also hear about options for degree apprenticeships.

The universities were joined by 39 employers and training providers.

They were supported by the NSCG apprenticeship team who were showcasing the variety of job vacancies available through ‘The Apprenticeship Hub’, a free service available at the NSCG Newcastle and NSCG Stafford campuses to offer advice on all aspects of employment.

Liz Wyman, head of learning resources and guidance at Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group, said: “This event is one of the biggest of its kind in the West Midlands region. We were delighted to welcome prestigious employers and universities from the four corners of the UK back to our campus to meet students and provide invaluable progression advice and guidance.

"The event is now in its 14th consecutive year and just gets bigger each year, we see it as a great way of allowing students to take the first steps on to their future career, without having to leave their doorstep.”

To find out more about university level courses at either Newcastle College or Stafford College, visit nscg.ac.uk or contact the information point on 01782 254254 (Newcastle College) or 01785 223800 (Stafford College) or he@nscg.ac.uk