GCSE results day 2023: Live results and photos from across the Black Country and beyond

Staff and students at Dudley Sixth celebrate A level results

Schools across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest are opening their doors to welcome pupils keen to learn how they did in their GCSEs after two years of study and weeks of exams.

Experts are predicting a drop in grades, with around 300,000 fewer exam results graded 7 or above expected compared to 2022 as the 2019 grade pattern returns after years of Covid-19 disruption and grades being based on coursework.

Schools are still quick to praise their pupils on their hard work and dedication over the last two years and to let them know that support will be there for them for whatever they plan to do next.