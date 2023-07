Celebrations as two Wolverhampton nurseries rated outstanding by Ofsted for the fifth time in a row

Premium By Lisa O'Brien Wolverhampton Education Published: 1 hour ago Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Staff and youngsters at two Wolverhampton nurseries held a celebration event after both were rated outstanding by Ofsted – each for the fifth time in a row.

Pupils celebrating the outstanding Ofsted result with, left to right, Sukdev Jassal, teacher at Eastfield Nursery School, Kath Rogers, chair of governors at Eastfield Nursery School, Councillor Chris Burden, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children, young people and education, Emma Smith, executive headteacher of Eastfield and Bilston Nursery Schools, Brenda Wile, the council's deputy director of education, and Lisa Clare, teacher at Bilston Nursery School Eastfield and Bilston Nursery Schools organised a carnival day at Eastfield Nursery, with children taking part in a parade and given a special t-shirt to mark the achievement.