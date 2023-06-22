Sutton Park Primary School pupils

Sutton Park Primary School, part of the Central Region Schools Trust, has even organised pupils to be "anti-bullying champions" in the playground.

The Ofsted inspection said the school has "an excellent and inclusive curriculum” and “reflected in the rapid progress that children make in early years and key stage 1”, as well as the “high standards” achieved by Year 6 pupils.

The school’s approach to teaching children with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) which was praised for “expert precision” from staff who “support and steer pupils to do their very best”.

Angela Crawley, executive principal at Sutton Park Primary School, said: “We are very proud of the elements that have been highlighted in the inspector’s report, which is a glowing commendation of the positive experience of both staff and pupils at Sutton Park Primary School. This report confirms that we are absolutely on the right path for excellence and we will continue to strive towards the best outcomes for everyone in our school community.

"It is a testament to our staff’s hard work and dedication to delivering the best possible educational experience for our pupils.

“I would also like to express my thanks to every parent, carer and family member in the Sutton Park Primary School community for their unwavering support.”