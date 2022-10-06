Walsall school holds special assemblies in response to violent disorder

West Walsall E-ACT Academy, previously known as Alumwell Community School

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg and another sustained a head injury on Monday afternoon at West Walsall E Act Academy.

Both were taken to hospital but later discharged and West Midlands Police are investigating the violent disorder.

A spokesperson for E-ACT said: “We can confirm that there was an incident outside of school earlier this week in which a member of our school community was injured. The matter is now a formal police investigation and so we are not in a position to provide any further detail. We are in close contact with the police to support them on their investigation.

“We work hard to create a safe, calm and welcoming environment for all our students at West Walsall Academy and are supporting the students who have been impacted by this incident."

The school confirmed teachers have been holding special assemblies in response to the violence.

The spokesman added: "We have also written to parents to let them know that we are running assemblies this week to remind our students of the values we hold dear at the academy, and the importance of being kind and respectful to everyone.”

West Walsall E-ACT Academy, previously known as Alumwell Community School, has over 800 pupils and includes a sixth form college. The last Ofsted inspection rated the school "good" after being in special measures in 2016.

Trouble flared on the Primley Road campus on Monday afternoon and the police received several calls concerning the disorder.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "We were called to West Walsall E Act Academy on Monday at around 3.20pm to reports of disorder.

"A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg while another suffered a head injury. Both teenagers were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we are working with the academy to establish what took place outside the school.