Pupils and staff at Wolverhampton primary school praised by Ofsted inspectors

D’Eyncourt Primary School. Photo: Google

Ofsted inspectors hailed students at D’Eyncourt Primary School and staff for living and breathing the ambition to be their "BEST" during a recent inspection.

The acronym – being kind and caring, excellence in learning, showing respect and taking on challenges – was said to have been met "very well" during the visit.

Inspectors, who visited the Wednesfield school over June 21 and June 22 this year, stated in their report: "Pupils are convincing in their commitment to making the world a better place to live in, both for people and the planet.

"The range of pupil roles and responsibilities are many. Peer mentors, digital and BEST ambassadors and school councillors all work together for the good of the school. Pupils are rightly proud of getting through the challenging interview process for these roles. They see it as their responsibility to help younger pupils, for example at lunchtime and when playing games outside.

"Behaviour is commendable. Pupils are safe. They told the inspector that they have lots of trustworthy adults around them. Bullying is rare. There are many mechanisms in place, such as class worry boxes, that ensure any worries, including bullying, get sorted."

But the Mullet Road school – which maintained its Good Ofsted rating – was told to improve in two areas, with one being the reading materials that go home with pupils which could be "better matched" to students.

The report said "pupils sometimes struggle to read the books given or miss out on being able to share rich story books with their parents and carers. Leaders need to continue to extend the range of quality reading resources in both phonics and stories."

And they added resources provided for adult-led activities in Reception classes do not always align closely enough with the intended curriculum – which hinders opportunities for children to show what they know.