Plans in pipeline to expand Walsall College campus

Walsall College

The college is looking to build a new three storey extension to the front of its Green Lane Campus, as well as moving the existing car park entrance from Long Acre Street 14 metres towards Green Lane.

Representatives said the work would enable them to extend three of its workshops, provide extra classrooms and create a new lobby with canteen facilities.

And the proposal is expected to be rubber stamped by Walsall Council’s planning committee when it meets later this week.

Walsall College’s planning agents Walker Associates said the aim was to create a similar feel to the main Wisemore campus.

They said: “The building at Green Lane is in need of improvement and following enlargement of the brickwork workshop last year.

“The plumbing, electrical and carpentry workshops are in particular need of upgrading to cater for future curriculum changes.

“These works provide an opportunity to improve the facilities in these spaces as well as to create a more attractive lobby area with more facilities for the students and more natural light for all the occupants of the building.

“It is also an opportunity to make the building frontage more visible to passers by and by glazing the outer wall facing Green Lane itself, to open the building up more to the residents of the town generally.

“It also allows for much needed additional classroom space.

“As with previous recent works, the college would stress that these works do not involve an increase in numbers using the building but rather an improvement in the environment and working spaces for future students.”

A report to committee said highways had no objection subject to a revised car park layout.

Officers said: “The proposal is considered to improve and enhance an existing established education facility in a sustainable town centre location and would not result in any significant additional impacts to nearby occupiers over and above the existing position.