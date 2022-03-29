Wolverhampton pupils gear up for 170 mile running challenge

Meeting Coast 2 Coast challenge members is Teenage Cancer Trust representative Grace Higgins, of Sedgley, at Wolverhampton Grammar School

Now in its 24th year, the annual Wolverhampton Grammar School Coast 2 Coast challenge involves a group of Year 10 students running the 170 miles from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire as a tag team in just 24 hours.

This year’s Coast 2 Coast challenge will start at 7am on May 28 from St Bees, with the aim of arriving in Robin Hood’s Bay by 7am the following day.

In preparation for their challenge, the students undertake 16 weeks of extreme training before, during and after school.

The team are coached and supported by school staff throughout their training and the challenge itself.

Parents and siblings also support the team along the route and celebrate their huge achievement at the end of the challenge.

This year, the team have chosen to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Alex Frazer, head of Wolverhampton Grammar School, said: “Last year’s team raised over £8,000 for The Haven Wolverhampton and I was in awe of their utter determination and commitment to completing the challenge.

"I have no doubt that this year’s team will raise an incredible amount for Teenage Cancer Trust and I look forward to joining them along the route in May.”