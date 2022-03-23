Cash For Schools: Keep collecting those tokens in our £12,000 giveaway

The £12,000 pot of cash will be shared between the five schools taking part that collect the most tokens per pupil, printed each day in the Express & Star.

You can play your part in crowning the winners through our reader vote. Simply continue to cut out the school tokens which will be printed every day until Saturday, April 2, 2022.

This fantastic competition is being sponsored by Western Power Distribution, and is in association with Dudley Building Society.

All school tokens, along with a completed Tokens Return Form, must be received by 5pm on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Don’t worry if you need another Tokens Return Form, they will be printed every Saturday during the voting period.

Once all the school tokens have been handed in, the five schools that collected the most will walk away with a cash prize. And the best bit is that every school, no matter how big or small, has an equal chance of winning. The school with the most tokens collected per pupil will win an incredible £5,000, followed by £3,000 for second, £2,000 for third and then two £1,000 awards for the fourth and fifth place schools.

Schools that are taking part already have an idea of what they would spend the money on. Some have said they would refurbish the school garden or create an outside theatre. Others would want to focus on playground equipment to help tackle obesity, while some schools want to add to their library or art departments.

So keep your eyes peeled and keep collecting as many school tokens as you can to support your local school.