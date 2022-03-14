New primary school planned to serve housing development in Staffordshire

The school will be built at the development at Deanslade Farm

The new 210-place school and 26-place nursery would be built at Deanslade Farm at Claypit in Lichfield, after plans for 475 homes on the site were backed.

Developer Taylor Wimpey received the seal of approval in March 2019 and a number of the houses on the site are now occupied, with a school now needed.

The new primary school – which could open in June next year if backed – will be built as part of an agreement between the developer and Staffordshire County Council.

A statement from planners said: "The school organisation team has looked carefully at the existing schools in the locality of the housing site and has determined that there is a requirement for the provision of a one form of entry (210 pupil place plus 26 place nursery) primary school in the area, to cater for the residential development.

"The design of the school reflects its prominent location, being centrally located within the wider development. A key advantage of the proposed location is accessibility. Its central position along the primary road corridor, together with wider pedestrian and cycle connectivity, will mean it is accessible to both residents of the proposed development and existing wider community."

The site area is almost three acres and is surrounded by residential properties with roadside parking located to the north and west. All houses surrounding the site are two-storey, which the new primary school is proposed to be.