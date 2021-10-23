Pods to help pupils enjoy new learning experience

Next to one of the new learning pods at Tettenhall Wood School is teaching assistant Dawn Anderson, with one of the pupils.

Students at Tettenhall Wood School can benefit from one-to-one teaching, thanks to four special learning pods costing £60,000 which have been built in the grounds.

Many of the 146 students at the school, aged from four to 19-years-old, have challenges such as autism and the pods have created a secure and comfortable teaching space.

Headteacher Sarah Whittington said: "We have the privilege to educate the most amazing young people and are always looking to develop our provision in order to meet individual needs.

"The learning pods were a much-needed addition to provide further engaging learning environments to teach students on a one-to-one basis or in small groups.

"It has been fantastic to work with The Green Room Company who understood our vision and created not one but four beautiful learning pods.

"Our aim is to work with the company further and to build more learning pods on a rolling programme.

"We have already seen the impact they are having on children engagement in learning.

"One parent said that the learning pod had made her child's transition back to school very easy this term.

"They now feel safe and more relaxed and happy to join in more."

Alex and Sarah Wrigley, directors of The Green Room Company, said: "As a new local company, we were delighted to be contacted by Tettenhall Wood School, and invited to be part of this exciting and rewarding project.

"We were very pleased to be informed that our concept was successful.

"The final buildings will provide a safe and vibrant work space for both staff and children.