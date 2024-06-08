A Volkswagen Polo collided with another car on Birmingham Road (A34) near the Bell Inn in Walsall at about 4.20am today, West Midlands Police said.

A passenger in the Polo, a 23-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The woman, also 23, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs and remains in custody.

Police officers are carrying out enquiries at the scene and the road remains shut close to the junction with Bell Road and Walstead Road. Officers have asked anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone with information or dashcam, helmet cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact West Midlands Police using live chat or the 101 phone number, citing log number 501 of June 8.