Watch the moment 'arrogant' criminal brandished imitation gun at people outside Dudley nightclub

Tyrese Demming-Dacosta had only been out of prison a matter of months when he brandished the weapon towards a crowd in King Street in the early hours of February 5, for which he is now serving a new five-year jail term.

Demming-Dacosta, aged 24 and from Birmingham, had been at a club in King Street when a fight broke out. CCTV footage shows him pointing a weapon over the roof of a car and towards a group of fleeing people.

He fled the scene in a car and the weapon was never recovered, but West Midlands Police detectives identified him as a suspect thanks to CCTV footage, interviews and phone data.

He was arrested on February 21, and on March 20 he pleaded guilty to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Tyrese Demming-Dacosta. Photo: West Midlands Police

This week at Wolverhampton Crown Court he was sentenced to five years in jail.

West Midlands Police said Demming-Dacosta had only been released from prison on licence last December.

Officers from the police licensing team also took action against the club for breaching the terms of its operating conditions, including failures in its security. It is no longer trading as a nightclub.

DC Martin Boyle, from the Major Crime Unit Proactive Team, said: "Tyrese Demming-Dacosta went out that night in February carrying a firearm, which he clearly had no qualms about brandishing.

“That Demming-Dacosta was so readily prepared to use the weapon, together with the fact that he had just come out of prison and was in blatant breach of his licence conditions, is testament to his arrogance and callous disregard for others.

“We’re pleased to see him back behind bars where he fully deserves to be.”