Man arrested on suspicion of escaping from custody while being transferred from hospital to prison

Police had earlier launched a manhunt for a suspect who managed to escape from private security staff at New Cross Hospital just before 5pm on Thursday.

He had appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court that same day charged with domestic abuse and drugs offences.

He was remanded in custody, then taken to New Cross Hospital due to a medical issue.

Just before 5pm, he escaped from private security staff who were in the process of transferring him to remand prison.

West Midlands Police said today that a 46-year-old man has been arrested in Wolverhampton on suspicion of escaping lawful custody.