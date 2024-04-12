Immigration enforcement make 12 arrests during raids on two factories and home in Tipton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers descended on a bedding and mattress factory, which has not been named, on Wednesday acting on intelligence that illegal working was taking place on site.

They arrested seven men – all Indian nationals – for suspected illegal working.

Four more Indian men were arrested at a nearby cake factory for suspected immigration offences including illegal working and breaching visa conditions.

Officers said an Indian woman was also arrested for suspected immigration offences at a private home.

Four of the offenders were detained pending consideration for removal from the UK.

The remaining eight were placed on bail.

Businesses can face substantial fines if they have employed illegal workers and have failed to conduct relevant pre-employment checks.

In February this year, the Home Office tripled fines for employers who allow illegal migrants to work for them.

For a first breach this has gone from £15,000 to £45,000 per illegal worker and for repeat breaches within three years the fines have increased from £20,000 to £60,000.

Michael Tomlinson, minister for countering illegal migration, said: "This operation is a clear example of the way we are stepping up immigration enforcement activity across the country.

"Employers found to be breaching the rules can expect significantly increased fines, and, if workers are found to have no right to live or work here, we will not hesitate to act and remove them from the country."

Eddy Montgomery, director of enforcement, compliance and crime at the Home Office said: "Illegal working causes serious harm to communities, puts vulnerable people at risk and defrauds the public purse.

"The arrests send a clear message that we are clamping down on this dangerous practice.

"People smugglers sell migrants the lie that they can work in the UK. The reality is that they can’t – and those found to be working illegally or facilitating this crime will face the full weight of the law."