Sex offender locked up after using 'violence' in assault on teenager in his home

Roger Steele, 49, of Washington Street, Kidderminster, had denied sexual assault between December 2007 and December 2008 in the seaside town of Rhyl, but was convicted by a jury.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard how the girl had kicked Steele as she fought him off.

Speaking at his sentencing on Wednesday, Paulinus Barnes, prosecuting, said the victim had been abused at the construction worker's home, the defendant telling her his behaviour was “meant to be nice".

Judge Nicola Saffman told him: "Violence was used because you pushed her to the floor and you made threats of violence towards her family.”

“This offence has had a significant impact on her life."

In 2020 Steele had also been convicted of child sexual abuse.

Defence barrister Edmund Potts told the judge: "He’s realistic expectations about the sentence.”

Since the previous case he’d done his best to rebuild his life and had obtained work, counsel said, before the judge imposed the eight-year jail term.

A sexual harm prevention order already exists against Steele.