Man charged in connection with crash at vehicle sales site in Wolverhampton

The owner of Bargain Vans Limited on Willenhall Road, Dalbinder Singh, said the incident on Tuesday caused around £20,000 worth of damage after the car hit a number of stationary vehicles.

He said he had been awaiting contact from West Midlands Police about the incident, but police now say they have spoken to the owner of the damaged vehicles and have updated him on the investigation.

Jonathon Arnold, 40, of Birmingham Street, Willenhall, has been charged with a number of offences after police alleged he was connected with the incident.