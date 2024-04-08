Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder as family pay tribute to ‘wonderful son’ who was stabbed to death in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Isaac Brown, 15, was fatally stabbed in New Square, West Bromwich, on Sunday around 9.15pm. He died shortly afterwards despite paramedics battling to save his life.

West Midlands Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody for questioning.

In tribute to Isaac, his family said: “Isaac is a wonderful, loving, kind, happy, son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help.

“We are unable to understand what has happened. We just want him back and this not to have happened.”

Police have cordoned off the crime scene as forensic officers comb the area for evidence and detectives are compiling CCTV evidence from the evening.

A blue tent at the scene on Monday morning. Photo: SWNS

Detective Inspector Ade George, from the force's homicide unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Isaac and we have specially trained officers in place to support them.

“We hope the arrest provides some reassurance to the community as we understand the concern the tragic incident has caused to those living, working and visiting the town centre.

“Extra officers will be in and around New Square as a cordon remains in place. Please talk to them if you have any concerns."

He added: “We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the area last night around the time of the incident and urge anyone with information to get in touch.”