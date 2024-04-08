Driver reported to the courts after police deploy stinger to stop car with cloned plates

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police in Brierley Hill searched the driver and seized the car after checks revealed it was on false registration plates and had no insurance, tax or MOT.

Brierley Hill Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, today: "On patrol we saw this cloned car.

"We deployed a stinger to stop the car & detained the driver for a search.

"Checks revealed the car was on false plates to hide the fact there was no insurance, no tax and no MOT.

"We have seized the car & reported the driver to court. #DYcrimeteam"