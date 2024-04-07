Campaign backed as hacking victims in the West Midlands are left more than £21,000 out of pocket in a year

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Data from Action Fraud, the national fraud and cybercrime reporting service, shows there were 1,012 reports of email and social media accounts being hacked in the region with £21,700 in losses reported over the last 12 months.

Nationally, 22,530 people reported that their online accounts had been hacked in 2023, with victims losing a total of £1.3 million.

West Midlands Police has now backed a new campaign from Action Fraud to help people stay safe online and prevent their accounts from being hacked.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the dangers of email and social media hacking, which can have serious consequences.

Hackers can steal personal information, financial details, and even use compromised accounts to target others.

Khatija Nichols, fraud and cyber protect coordinator for West Midlands Police, said: “In today's digital world, anyone with an email or social media account is a potential target for fraudsters and cyber attacks.

"As technology advances and fraudsters become more sophisticated, it's important to take action and secure your online accounts. This means using strong, unique passwords for each account and enabling two-step verification for an additional layer of protection.

“Remember, your password and verification codes are your keys to your online identity – never share them with anyone."

One method of hacking reported was on-platform chain hacking, where a fraudster gains control of an account and begins to impersonate the legitimate owner.

The goal is to convince people to reveal authentication codes that are sent to them via text.

The other predominant method of hacking reported was leaked information used from data breaches, such as leaked passwords, or account details gained via phishing scams.

This becomes prevalent as people often use the same password for multiple accounts, so a leaked password from one website can leave many of their online accounts vulnerable to hacking.

If you have been a victim of fraud or cyber crime, report it at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

Suspicious emails should also be sent to SERS at report@phishing.gov.uk.

Find out how to protect yourself from fraud at stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk