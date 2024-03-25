Watch: Moment Cody Fisher's killers were arrested as police smash down door

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The footage from West Midlands Police shows the moments Kami Carpenter, Remy Gordon and Reegan Anderson were arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mr Fisher, who died after being stabbed to death in Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day in 2022.

The video features police officers in London forcing entry into a house on December 29 and, followed by shouting and chaotic movement on the camera, 23-year-old Gordon can be seen face down with his hands cuffed behind his back.

The next part of the video shows the scene, with body-worn camera footage showing 22-year-old Carpenter sat on the floor in handcuffs and being informed he was being arrested on suspicion of murder, with Carpenter showing a confused expression on his face and nodding when asked he understood.

Finally, Anderson is seen in custody and being informed he has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The footage was released after a trial lasting two months which saw Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive in Rednal, and Carpenter, of Owens Croft in Kings Norton, convicted of murder. Gordon was also found guilty of affray.

Anderson, of Brookvale Park Road in Erdington, was cleared of murder, but found guilty of affray.

They will be sentenced at a later date.

Cody Fisher had been on a night out with friends when the 23-year-old was attacked following an ‘insignificant’ encounter with one of the killers two nights earlier.

Cody had accidentally bumped into Remy Gordon at Popworld in Solihull and the pair exchanged a few words.

But West Midlands Police said Gordon refused to forget the encounter, and set about trying to identify Cody from social media images he found of him on other nights out.

He learned Cody’s name, and that he was likely to be at the Crane nightclub on Adderley Street in Digbeth on Boxing Day.

Inside the Crane, just before midnight on Boxing Day, Cody was surrounded before being headbutted, punched and kicked, before being stabbed once in the chest and dying from the wound at the scene.

A major investigation was launched, with officers from West Midlands Police spending hundreds of hours reviewing CCTV footage from the Crane, as well as examining social media messaging.

It identified Gordon, as well as Kami Carpenter and Reegan Anderson as being present on the night.

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood, who led the investigation, said: “The absolute tragedy of this case is just how trivial the motive was.

“It’s the kind of thing that most right-minded people would have just ignored and moved on, but Remy Gordon, for reasons only he can explain, took real exception to this.

“It was a chance brushing together of two men who did not know each other and had no reason to fall out.

“Cody’s life has been cut tragically short, and it’s had a catastrophic impact on his family and friends.”