Arrest made after 'car rammed and hit by people with weapons' in broad daylight

Officers were called to Brownhills Road, Walsall, shortly after 5pm on Friday to reports of violence involving people from two vehicles.

West Midlands Police told how the occupants of a black Ford Kuga rammed a silver Vauxhall Corsa before getting out of the car and repeatedly hitting it with weapons before running off.

No one was injured in the incident.

West Midlands Police confirmed that a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on Sunday morning and remains in police custody.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We were called to Brownhills Road, Walsall just after 5pm on Friday (15 March) to reports of a disorder.

"The occupants of a black Ford Kuga rammed a silver Vauxhall Corsa before getting out of the car and repeatedly hitting the Corsa with weapons before running off.

"Fortunately, nobody was injured."

Following the incident, the Ford Kuga was recovered from the scene, with checks revealing that it had been stolen.

A video that circulated on Facebook showed at least four people being seen to attack a car before running off in the direction of the Oak Park Active Living Centre car park. The Kuga was seen to have damage to its rear bumper.

Chief Inspector Lee Wiggan, from Walsall Police, said: "We used section 60 powers on Friday night following the disorder and have increased reassurance and visibility patrols in the area.

"If you witnessed this incident on Friday, we would urge you to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police via their 101 number, or via the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log number 3482 of 15 March.