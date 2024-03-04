Man, 71, arrested on suspicion of murdering fellow pensioner

The arrest comes after Staffordshire Police were called to an address on Rising Room, Stafford, at around 6pm on Sunday.

On arrival, police found a man in his 70s who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, police have confirmed that they have arrested a 71-year-old man from Rugeley on suspicion of his murder. The man remained in custody on Monday afternoon.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in Stafford.

"Just before 6pm yesterday, we were called to an address on Rising Brook. Sadly, a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. A 71-year-old man, from Rugeley, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody."

Police have also launched an appeal into the suspected murder, asking anyone with information to get in touch with them via their 101 number, quoting log 530 of March 3, or messaging their Live Chat service on their website.