It comes after it was revealed the council had responded to a total of 787 reports of fly-tipping in the last year, leading to 497 litter fixed penalty notices and 22 fly-tipping penalty notices being issued.

The council's community safety and enforcement service responded to all of the incidents, using CCTV cameras to capture incriminating footage and issuing notices where necessary.

Walsall Council revealed that it had also crushed two commercial vehicles after not being claimed, with the council hoping to send a strong message to potential offenders.

The figures also come after the council introduced its Environmental Crime Scene project in collaboration with the One Palfrey Big Local. The initiative involved cordoning off fly-tipping sites akin to crime scenes, emphasising the severity of illegal dumping practices.

Talking about the year of action, Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said: "The Environmental Crime Scene Project has proved very effective, including one example on Whitehall Road in March 2023 where a perpetrator came forward within a day of the rubbish being taped up.

"A similar incident took place in July 2023 on Shireview Road, Pelsall, where within 24 hours of the fly-tipping taking place, the offender returned to the same location to clear up the rubbish they had dumped.

"This year has seen a lot of enforcement action taken and we remain committed to creating a cleaner environment that residents are proud to call home and feel safe in.

"My thanks go to those who help keep our borough clean and tidy, those who report fly-tipping incidents and those who dispose of their waste properly and responsibly."