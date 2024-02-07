Nine teenagers are standing trial for murder at Nottingham Crown Court after 20-year-old Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall.

The court previously heard he suffered 32 wounds (eight of them stab wounds) and 65 separate bruises.

Pathologist Dr Brett Lockyear took to the witness stand on Tuesday to describe the victim's injuries to the jury.

Using diagrams and slides, the pathologist explained how the wounds led to Bailey's death and what had caused them.