Jail for dangerous man who caused Bilston mass brawl resulting in stabbings

Kane Jones was captured on closed circuit cameras brandishing a double bladed knife and making slashing motions during the incident in High Street in the early hours of October 30, 2022.

However, a court heard he was not responsible for the causing the injuries and he was described as playing a leading role in the violence that resulted in parts of the town being closed. And some businesses unable to trade the next morning.

The 22-year-old, of School Green, Stowlawn, was sentenced on Monday after he pleaded guilty to an offence of violent disorder and an offence of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place relating to an incident at about 1am that left two men unconscious in the street.

Sentencing him at Stafford Crown Court on Monday, Miss Recorder Abi Joyce said: "I find that you fall within the definition of a dangerous offender. You pose a risk to member so members of the public."