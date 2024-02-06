Drug dealer jailed for three years after being stopped and questioned in car park

Adam Evans, 39 and from Cannock, was sentenced to three years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on January 29 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, supplying class A drugs and possessing criminal property.

Evans was stopped by Staffordshire Police officers in a car park off Beecroft Road in Cannock in October last year. Officers seized a mobile phone, a small quantity of cash, six wraps of crack cocaine and two bank receipts.

Officers then searched a property in Cannock, finding £1,640 in cash and 26 wraps of crack cocaine. Evans was questioned and charged with drug supply offences.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bradbury, who oversaw the case, said: "I’m happy we’ve been able to jail another dealer who was intent on distributing harmful drugs within our communities.

"Officers across the force are committed to proactively targeting drug supply and will continue to act on intelligence leads and reports from the public to bring these people to justice."

The activity formed an integral part of the force's Operation Target, which looks to tackle serious and organised crime in the area and protect those who are at risk of exploitation through criminals.