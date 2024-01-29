Three people arrested on suspicion of class A drugs offences after raid on Willenhall address

West Midlands Police struck at a property in Benton Close, Shortheath, in the early hours of Friday and officers found drugs, weighing scales, empty wraps and cash inside.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

All three – two men aged 52 and a 48-year-old woman – have been bailed while further enquiries are undertaken.

A statement from police said: "We know the misery that drugs bring to our communities, and we are determined to target suppliers and bring them to justice.

"If you suspect drug dealing in your neighbourhood, please contact us via Live Chat on our website.

"If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell us what you know, not who you are."