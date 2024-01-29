Prolific shoplifter jailed after repeatedly targeting same convenience store

Zoe Bending, 48, stole tuna, steaks, alcohol, air fresheners and coffee from One Stop in Rowley Regis at least seven times between October and January.

Bending, from Vicarage Road, Oldbury, pleaded guilty to seven counts of shoplifting and one count of criminal damage at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

One Stop's owners contacted Rowley Neighbourhood Policing Team after food and alcohol to the value of £800 was stolen.

During one raid she stole £129 worth of groceries and another £229, she went to the shop to steal four times in one week in January.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage and spoke to witnesses who identified Bending as responsible

On January 21 Rowley Neighbourhood Team officers arrested Bending at an address and she was then charged

She appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court the following day and was jailed for six month due a string of previous convictions. She was ordered to pay £500 to the owner of a white Renault Clio which she smashed up, earning her a conviction for criminal damage.

Inspector for Sandwell South Wes Smith said: “Bending’s shoplifting was targeted to one store. As well as the financial impact, it was also distressing for the staff.

“I would urge the public to continue reporting incidents of shoplifting to us and we will continue to take action.”