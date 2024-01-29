Black Country person one of four charged in relation to weekend protest

Police made the arrests before a demonstration organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and his supporters, and a counter-protest organised in response in Telford on Saturday.

Despite the arrests, officers say the protests concluded "without any significant issues".

The four were subsequently charged with failing to give their name and address to a constable relating to anti-social behaviour.

Williams Simmonds, 24, of Eggington Road in Stourbridge, Erin Dawson, 24, of Albert Road in Manchester, Neve MacLaughlin, 29, of no fixed abode and Milo Spearman, 23, of Hubert Road in Birmingham appeared at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

They were then bailed to next appear on February 27.

On Saturday, Telford Local Policing Commander Superintendent Jamie Dunn, thanked residents, businesses and those visiting for their "support and understanding" while the protests took place.

“We can confirm both protests have now concluded without any significant issues although four people were arrested before the protest took place after they were involved in anti-social behaviour."

He said that during the protest a video about child sexual exploitation in Telford was screened, and encouraged victims of exploitation to contact police.

"In July 2022 West Mercia Police made an unequivocal apology to victims and survivors of CSE after the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation was published," a statement read.

"If you would like to speak to police about child sexual exploitation, whether you are concerned it is taking place or you have been a victim in the past please contact us online."

If you do not want to speak to police you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.