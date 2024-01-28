Police arrest two people after Hawthorns Black Country Derby violence, FA investigation underway

The FA Cup fourth round match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolves had to be suspended partway through the second half after a Matheus Cunha goal for the visitors made it 2-0 in the 78th minute.

Violence in the crowd immediately following the goal resulted in play being stopped and eventually in the players from both teams being led down the tunnel while the match was suspended for half an hour.

Police officers were seen using batons and supporters entered the playing area.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "We have extra officers at this local derby and they responded immediately as disorder in the stands caused fans to spill onto the pitch.

"Two people have been arrested for public order offences.

"We worked with officials to get the game restarted as soon as possible."

Shortly after the game the Football Association released a statement condemning the trouble and confirming an investigation is now under way.

The statement read: "The disorder that occurred at the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers is completely unacceptable.

"Safety and security are of the utmost importance, and the behaviour of those involved is dangerous and inexcusable.

"We will be investigating these serious incidents alongside the clubs and relevant authorities, and the appropriate action will be taken."