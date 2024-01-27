Walsall man who raped and sexually abused women and girls is jailed for 22 years

Brian Guest, 65, was given a jail sentence on Tuesday after being found guilty of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault against his victims, who included children.

The offences took place over a span of 37 years and came to light when a complaint was made against Guest in October 2022, leading to an investigation. Several complainants bravely came forward and reported him for rape and sexual assaults in a number of different settings.

Guest was charged, tried and found guilty in June last year. He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court to 22 years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Nadia Cooper of West Midlands Police said: "This was an appalling sequence of abuse in which Brian Guest abused his victims.

"Thanks to their bravery, we were able to build a case to bring him to justice and hopefully grant them some measure of closure.

"We would urge anyone who knows or thinks they were a victim of sexual abuse in the past to contact us and tell us your story.

"In doing so you could secure justice for yourself and others, as well as potentially protecting current or future victims."

If you have been abused, or think you know someone who is being abused, visit west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/child-sexual-abuse to learn more about the help available.