Women arrested after police search uncovers suspected drugs and weapon

Officers from Brierley Hill Neighbourhood Policing Team 3 stopped a car passing through the town and conducted a search of the vehicle.

From the search, they discovered suspected Class A and Class B drugs and a bladed item, so arrested the female driver.

She remains in custody to be interviewed.

