Women arrested after police search uncovers suspected drugs and weapon
A woman has been arrested after being found with two classes of drugs and a weapon.
Officers from Brierley Hill Neighbourhood Policing Team 3 stopped a car passing through the town and conducted a search of the vehicle.
From the search, they discovered suspected Class A and Class B drugs and a bladed item, so arrested the female driver.
She remains in custody to be interviewed.
