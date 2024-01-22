'Several televisions' smashed at betting shop after man 'denied refund'

The incident took place at a shop on Pershore Road, in Kings Norton, Birmingham, between 1pm and 2pm on December 22.

After being denied a refund, the man allegedly "smashed" betting terminals and "several" television screens.

Police said he caused "thousands of pounds" worth of damage to the shop before making off.

Those who recognise him have been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website, quoting the crime number 20/1110321/23, or by calling 101.