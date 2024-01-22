Police ask community to help them bring Victoria Square teenager's killers to justice

The 17-year-old was stabbed to death in Victoria Square on Saturday afternoon and a manhunt is underway to find the culprits.

Chief Inspector Mark Lacey spoke at the scene this evening (Monday).

He said: "I would like to offer my condolences to the friends, family and anyone who knew Muhammad who tragically lost his life on Saturday afternoon.

"We have a large investigation team who are progressing this as quickly as possible who are working round the clock to bring to bring the offenders to justice. I ask the community to help us with that, if you have any information, to help this investigation, then please get in touch."

He added: "If you are concerned your son, daughter, friend, anybody you know is involved in knife crime, then have the right conversations either with them or reach out to the support services out there. My condolences go out to the family, we will do everything we can to keep Birmingham safe."

Police are combing CCTV and carrying out further enquiries to establish who was responsible for Muhammad's death, which is not being treated as gang-related and a possible case of mistaken identity.

Anybody with information for the investigation should contact the police via Live Chat online, or by calling 101, and quote log 2619 of January 20.

The force has also activated its Major Incident Public Portal. Find it here mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ23N34-PO1.