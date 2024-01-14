Driver banned after found asleep in car by motorway junction while over alcohol limit

A police officer found Les Smith in a Vauxhall Vectra at the junction where the A38 meets the M5 in Worcestershire at around 4.30am on December 9 last year.

Worcester Justice Centre was told that the steamed up car was half on the grass verge close to the exit slip road onto the motorway.

The officer then opened the driver's door and found the 32-year-old lying across the centre console, asleep, with his head on the passenger seat.

He also found the key in the ignition and the ignition was on.

At Worcester Justice Centre on Tuesday(9), Smith, of Brook Glen Road, Stafford, was given a 90-day alcohol abstinence order and a 16-month driving ban after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while above the alcohol limit

He was also ordered to pay £135 costs and a £114 surcharge.