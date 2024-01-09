Man arrested on suspicion of rape after woman attacked in city park

The incident took place in Handsworth Park on Sunday.

Police were alerted at around 7.30pm and cordoned off an area of the park for forensic examination.

The cordon has since been lifted.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday night on suspicion of rape and remains in custody for questioning.

In the meantime, police have stepped up patrols in the area and asked people with concerns to come forward.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website or call 101, quoting log 3390 of January 7.